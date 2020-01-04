Korra Obidi Uses Ancestral Family Throne For Album Shoot (Video)

Nigerian dancer cum singer, Korra Obidi posed sitting on her ancestral family throne with daughter, baby June for her coming album set to be released later this year.

The actress, who is said to be a princess from Oshimili North of Delta state, has also named the album, ‘Sounds From the Throne Room’.

Sharing the photo of Instagram, Obidi wrote:

“2020 is the year I will releasing my 2nd EP. ‘Sounds From the Throne Room’ will be a kaleidoscopic expression of all the music I grew up on, in a fusion with the sounds I am now exposed to living in Los Angeles.

I plan to make it Epic.

My new song 50/50 will be in it.

Check that out.

Here is me and @junedean_ on my Uncle’s throne, Eze Onyima, before breakfast.

#igboukwu #deltaprincess #igbotradition”

See the full post below: