Korra Obidi Uses Ancestral Family Throne For Album Shoot (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian dancer cum singer, Korra Obidi posed sitting on her ancestral family throne with daughter, baby June for her coming album set to be released later this year.

Korra Obidi
Nigerian singer, Korra Obidi

The actress, who is said to be a princess from Oshimili North of Delta state, has also named the album, ‘Sounds From the Throne Room’.

Sharing the photo of Instagram, Obidi wrote:

“2020 is the year I will releasing my 2nd EP. ‘Sounds From the Throne Room’ will be a kaleidoscopic expression of all the music I grew up on, in a fusion with the sounds I am now exposed to living in Los Angeles.
I plan to make it Epic.
My new song 50/50 will be in it.
Check that out.

Here is me and @junedean_ on my Uncle’s throne, Eze Onyima, before breakfast.
#igboukwu #deltaprincess #igbotradition”

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
Korra Obidi
0

You may also like

‘Big Brother Naija is too small for me, I want to go for Big Brother Africa instead’ – Bobrisky

Solidstar Signed As Super Eagles Ambassador For Brazil 2014

“My butt implants are too heavy, they make my legs pain me” – K Michelle says

Oluchi Brings The “Next Top Model” Franchise To Africa

‘The Video Is Fake’ – Lawyer Representing Psquare, Festus Keyamo Reacts To Fight Video

This Is What Damola Olatunji’s Mother Did To Him As A Child

Kardashians Sued Over Beauty Line

‘Thank you for marrying me’ – Timi Dakolo and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Olusola Michael

Female Producers Demand Sex From Actors – Nollywood Actor Olusola Michael

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *