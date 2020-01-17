Kwara Gov Threatens Heavy Sanctions Against Officials Involved Exam Malpractices

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has threatened heavy sanctions against any school heads or officials caught aiding and abetting examination malpractices.

The Governor made the statement on Thursday, pointing out that due to examination malpractices during the 2019 West African Examination Council, 165 schools have been blacklisted, while the state has also incurred financial penalties from the examination body.

According to the governor, this development is the worst in the history of the state — affected 122 public secondary schools and 43 private schools, each fined N250, 000.

The examinations were held between April 8 and May 31, 2019.