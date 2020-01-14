Kwara Government Bans Religious Activities In Schools

Kwara state government has issued a stern warning to religious organisations against preaching or any form of religious activities in public schools in the state.

This warning comes after rumours that a local government education secretary forced headmaster of a public school in Ilorin, the state capital, to conduct separate assemblies for Christian and Muslim pupils as opposed to how it should be.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Fatimoh Bisola Ahmed, in a statement, said: “It has come to the notice of the Kwara State Government that some religious organisations have been going to public schools in the state to preach during the morning Assembly.

“The ministry wants to say it categorically that no religious organisation is permitted to go to public schools for preaching or engage in any religious activities during morning Assembly.

According to the ministry, henceforth prayers should be said silently on the morning Assembly across public schools in the state.

“The government appeals to all school heads and other stakeholders to adhere strictly to this directive, which is to maintain peace and decorum in our schools. All principals, head teachers and education secretaries should take please note,” the statement added.