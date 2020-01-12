Kwara Govt Awards Scholarship To 179 Law School Students

According to reports, 179 law students and new lawyers of Kwara State origin have each been paid N100,000 scholarship after online application processes and verification that lasted weeks, by the Kwara State Government.

The Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, made this known to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the commissioner, the scholarship was paid straight to beneficiaries’ accounts, and it was done in two batches after thorough screenings of the applicants.

In the statement by the commissioner, the first batch comprised 68 backlog students who are still in the law school out of the 89 who applied, while the second batch involved 111 lawyers of Kwara State origin that were called to the bar last year November.