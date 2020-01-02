Kwara Govt Demolishes Saraki’s Property In Ilorin

by Verity Awala
Saraki
Bukola Saraki

The Kwara state government has demolished ‘Ile Arúgbó’ in Ilorin, which was built by Olusola Saraki, father of former senate president, Bukola Saraki.

According to reports, the building was demolished on Thursday morning after protesters were dispersed by security agents.

Kwara government had resolved to demolish the building at midnight in order to avoid any clash with supporters of Saraki, who reportedly kept wake in the area.

Read Also: No Evidence Saraki Family Paid For Land We Revoked: Kwara Govt

In a statement earlier this week, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the state governor, had said the state had resolved to take over the land because the late Olusola Saraki alleged acquired the land illegally.

However, Bukola Saraki, dismissed the claims saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

“The property had been rightfully allocated to my late father under the name of one of his companies, Asa Investment Limited, since the 1980s and contrary to the claim of the Governor, the land was properly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it,” Saraki said.

