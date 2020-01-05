“Ladies Will Surely Rush My Son, See His Muscles” – Linda Ikeji

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji never ceases to heap praises on her 1-year-old son, Jayce as she recently gushed about a photo of him on Instagram.

Jayce and his mom, Linda Ikeji
The photo clearly shows her son standing in the hallway and it seemed like he is already developing muscles.

The proud mom captioned the photo:

“You guys biko see the muscle on my 15 months old son…. Looking like someone who goes to the gym… Choi, women go rush this my pikin when he grow up o!,” 

See the photo below:

Linda Ikeji's son

