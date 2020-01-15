Lady Arrested For Using Menstral Blood To Cook For Boyfriend

The Imo state police command has arrested a lady named Ijeoma for allegedly cooking for her boyfriend with her menstrual blood.

The lady in her confession said she didn’t intend to kill him but only make him love her so much.

The boyfriend’s statement:

“I met Ijeoma 3 years ago. She was perfect but suddenly she started cheating on me and she engages in prostitution.

Sometimes she would lie to me that she is travelling to her village but ends up in a Hotel with a man. One day I followed her and caught her in a Hotel with an old man but after begging me I forgave her because I love her so much. Most times my friends tell me to leave her but I can’t. I don’t know why.

Just on Friday we had quarrel and fought, after the quarrel I overheard her speaking to someone on the phone about the quantity of the menstrual period she would use to prepare food for me. I heard everything that’s why I reported her to the police”.

Ijeoma’s statement below:

“I don’t use juju, I don’t know any native doctor. I love my boyfriend so much so I don’t want him to leave me.

“A friend of mine told me that if I use my menses to prepare food for my boyfriend he would fall in love with me forever. I have done it for 7 months and it was working well. Please officer it’s not to kill him but to make him love me more.”

Un his reaction, the State police public relation officer, Mr. Andrew said, “We are still investigating into the matter and if her boyfriend wishes to charge her to court.”