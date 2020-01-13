Lady Gushes Over Kizz Daniel’s Alleged Girlfriend (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on the Internet, a lady was seen going on about some photos of the lady Kizz Daniel posted on his Instagram.

She was seen gushing and expressing how it affected her as a fan of the talented singer.

While she expressed how excited she was, she also acknowledged the lady for her beauty.

READ ALSO – Singer Kizz Daniels Flaunts A Mystery Lady On Instagram

As she wrecked about the photos, she was urged to calm down by another lady who reminded her that the singer doesn’t even know who she is.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Kizz Daniel
0

You may also like

Experiencing The Nigerian Online Optician – sunglasses.com.ng

Applicants Allegedly Requested to Pay N200, 000 to Secure Teaching Jobs with Edo State Government

Obituary of a 14-year-old girl, raped, killed in Lagos

Presidential plane departs from London as anxiety mounts

EFCC Set to Monitor NPFL in a Move to End Match-Fixing.

BREAKING: South East governors in meeting with Nnamdi Kanu

How Female pilots can take over the cockpit By Captain Evarest Nnaji

Court strikes out fraud charge having Diezani’s name

How Ex-NBA President’s Wife Dies, After 28 Years Of Alleged Ferocious Domestic Violence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *