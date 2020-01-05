Lady Narrates How She Stabbed Man Who Harassed Her In Lagos

A Nigerian lady, @TheSolape on Twitter, has taken to the platform to narrate how she stabbed a man.
According to the young lady, the incident happened in Ikeja, Lagos.
Solape stated that she stabbed the man in the palm with her car key after he pulled her hair and tried to touch her breast.
She wrote;
“2020 is for forcing people to respect women if the market march didn’t teach. Happily stabbed an idiot in his palm with my car key for attempting to touch my breast at Ikeja under bridge this morning especially after he already pulled my hair and I warned him.”