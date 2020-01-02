Lady Recounts How Good Deed She Did For Her Friend Ended Her Relationship

A Twitter user @_ndiweh has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the story of how the good deed she did for her friend eventually ended her relationship.

According to her, she said her friend needed a place to put up while sorting her accommodation problem and she offered her to stay at her boyfriend’s place while she sorts herself out.

However, her boyfriend ended up impregnating the friend and even blamed her for bringing her to his place in the first instance.

Read the full story below: