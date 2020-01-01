Lagos Safer Than When I Took Over: Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday declared that the state is safer than when he took over from the administration of his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the various security strategies put in place so far by his administration have paid off.

The governor said this while speaking this at the State’s final Security Council meeting in the year held behind closed door at Alausa secretariat.

He said: “Today is our last Security Council meeting in the year and there have been positive reviews we have achieved based on the results from the measures we put in place to contain security challenges we inherited. There are lots of new security strategies we are embarking on next year.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, I can confirm that activities of Security Council has made Lagos safer than it was when we took over. We will continue to make the State secure for all law-abiding residents and visitors.”