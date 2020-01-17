Lagos State Trader Bags Death Sentence For Robbery, Rape

by Michael Isaac
Lagos State Trader
The suspect, Morufu Adekoya

A 45-year-old trader, Morufu Adekoya aka Six Tiger, was Thursday sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery and 15-years imprisonment for raping a 24-year-old student.

According to New Telegraph, the sentencing was handed to him at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos by Justice Raliatu Adebiyi.

It was also gathered that the sentencing was carried out yesterday, Thursday, January 16th 2020.

The State Prosecutor, Mrs O. R Ahmed Muili, told the court that the convict committed the offences on March 26, 2014, at Odo-onosa Epe.

