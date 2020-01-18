SportsFootball

League Champions, Manchester City Slip Up Again In Title Race

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun

English Premier League champions, Manchester City suffered another setback in the title defence as they were held at home by a stubborn Crystal Palace.

manchester city
Manchester City

Crystal Palace took the lead into half time break courtesy of Cenk Tosun’s 39th minute goal.

Also Read: Manchester City Sign Camron Gbadebo, Nigerian Defender From Leicester City

The defending champions could not break down the Palace’s defence for long period and were heading towards defeat, until Argentine striker, Kun Aguero scored the equaliser with his 250th goal for the club.

Few minutes later, he doubled his tally and put the defending champions in the lead with 2 minutes to go, however, midfielder, Fernanadinho scored an own goal in the dying seconds of the game to level the game.

With this draw, City remains in second position 13 points behind leaders, Liverpool who have two games in hand.

