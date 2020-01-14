Legendary Yoruba Actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo Is Dead

by Eyitemi Majeed
late Toyosi Arigbabuwo
late Toyosi Arigbabuwo

Legendary Yoruba actor, Toyosi Arigbabuwo has died at his residence after a brief illness on Monday, GoldMyne TV reports.

The respected make-believe merchant was said to have passed on at his residence located at Ile-Alli area, along the Apete-Arola Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Until his demise, he was the Public Relations Officer of the Muslim Community in Apete-Awotan-Ayegun and environs in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The late actor is more popular for his role in Ogborielemosho and Bashorun Gaa

