Leicester City Midfielder, Ndidi Named Nigerian Player Of The Year At Ballers Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was on Sunday, January 12, 2020 announced as Baller of the Year.

Wilfred Ndidi
This is the award for the best Nigerian player of the year at the Ballers Awards.

The Ballers Awards holding for the second time and is organised by Naija Footballers held on Sunday at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island with a host of players, journalists and football administrators present.

The Leicester City midfielder who has been sidelined for two months due to injury, who took home the biggest award of the night as he was named Baller of the Year.

