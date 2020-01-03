“Let it heal” – Ex-Beauty Queen, Ronke Tiamiyu Says After Leaking A Disturbing Video Of Herself

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu has released new photos with a note to herself shortly after a private video of herself hit the internet.
The ex-beauty queen had earlier taken to social media to apologize for mistakenly posting the video and also to appreciate those who supported her during the period.
Taking to Instagram again, Tiamiyu shared words of encouragement which says;
“Let it hurt
Let it bleed
Let it heal and let it go”
Read Also: Sophia Momodu Reacts As Davido Says She Would Have Flown Economy Class If It Wasn’t For Him
See the full post below: