“Let it heal” – Ex-Beauty Queen, Ronke Tiamiyu Says After Leaking A Disturbing Video Of Herself

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu has released new photos with a note to herself shortly after a private video of herself hit the internet.

Ronke Tiamiyu
Actress, Ronke Tiamiyu

The ex-beauty queen had earlier taken to social media to apologize for mistakenly posting the video and also to appreciate those who supported her during the period.

Taking to Instagram again, Tiamiyu shared words of encouragement which says;

“Let it hurt

Let it bleed

Let it heal and let it go”

See the full post below:

