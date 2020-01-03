“Let it heal” – Ex-Beauty Queen, Ronke Tiamiyu Says After Leaking A Disturbing Video Of Herself

Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu has released new photos with a note to herself shortly after a private video of herself hit the internet.

The ex-beauty queen had earlier taken to social media to apologize for mistakenly posting the video and also to appreciate those who supported her during the period.

Taking to Instagram again, Tiamiyu shared words of encouragement which says;

“Let it hurt

Let it bleed

Let it heal and let it go”

See the full post below: