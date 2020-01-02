Lilian Esoro Spotted Helping Out In Construction Of Her Beauty Company (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Lilian Esoro was recently spotted helping out her masons to place the tiles during the construction of her beauty company, Lioca Spa and Boutique.

Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro

Although, the actress and single mom of one launched the one storey building in 2018, she recently shared the videos clips to reveal the stress and pains she went through during the process which eventually paid off.

The beauty company is located at No 1, Victoria Arobieke street off admiralty road. Lekki phase 1 Lagos.

Her services include pedicure, manicure, Jelly pedi, feet wax, Abayas, Eyelash fixing, makeup and a host of other professional services.

Watch the video below:

