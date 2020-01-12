Linda Ikeji Catches Bouquet At Sister’s Wedding (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji caught the bouquet at her sister, Sandra Ikeji‘s wedding reception on Saturday after much struggle.

Blogger, Linda Ikeji
Blogger, Linda Ikeji

Information Nigeria recalls Sandra made history as she walked down the aisle with a staggering 200 bridesmaids and she made her guests stand for over 5 hours.

One of the guests standing at the wedding reception was Linda Ikeji and she might just be next in line for marriage.

The blogger alongside a couple of other unmarried ladies stepped out when it was time for the bride to throw the bouquet.

The process was taped and the mother of one could be seen pushing through the ladies to be tge first to grab the bouquet which according to tradition signifies the lady is the next bride to be.

Read Also: Twitter Users React As #OgunTwitterHangout Almost Turns Into Orgy

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
linda ikeji, Sandra Ikeji
0

You may also like

‘How I Overcome Battles, Scandals’ – 2face Opens Up

Photos From The London Premiere of Kunle Afolayan’s “The CEO”

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike Visits Children Of Dead Soldiers In Barracks

Toke Makinwa Shares Breathtaking Photo With Inspiring Words

ABEBE Moet

Moet Abebe Heads To Her Village In Edo State, First Time In 15 Years For Grandfather’s Burial

Olamide vs Don Jazzy: SEE How Twitter Fans Thrashed Attention Seeking Vic O For Getting Involved In The War

Wizkid Finally Speaks On The Rivalry Between Him And Davido

Rukky Sanda Takes Shots At Critics On Instagram

Why Ladies Should Run Away From Men’- Tonto Dikeh Speaks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *