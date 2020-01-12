Linda Ikeji Catches Bouquet At Sister’s Wedding (Video)

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji caught the bouquet at her sister, Sandra Ikeji‘s wedding reception on Saturday after much struggle.

Information Nigeria recalls Sandra made history as she walked down the aisle with a staggering 200 bridesmaids and she made her guests stand for over 5 hours.

One of the guests standing at the wedding reception was Linda Ikeji and she might just be next in line for marriage.

The blogger alongside a couple of other unmarried ladies stepped out when it was time for the bride to throw the bouquet.

The process was taped and the mother of one could be seen pushing through the ladies to be tge first to grab the bouquet which according to tradition signifies the lady is the next bride to be.

Watch the video below: