Linda Ikeji, Others Make List Of Most Beautiful African Women Of The Decade

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, has been recognized by Style Rave as the 3rd woman on the list of most beautiful woman in Africa in the past decade.

Style Rave had a lot to say about the blogger:

“Africa’s biggest blogger Linda Ikeji keeps evolving in ways that are quite unparalleled in African media space. Linda is a role model for millions of young women and has many that it is possible to monetize your passion…”

She took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

See her post below:

