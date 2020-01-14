Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Sacked Barcelona’s Coach, Valverde

Barcelona’s Captain, Lionel Messi took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note to Ernesto Valverde.

Despite winning back-to-back league titles and guarding Barcelona to the top of La Liga Table, Valverde was dismissed on Monday following the club’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final 3 – 2 defeat to Atletico Madrid last week.

He has been replaced with former Real Betis coach, Quique Setien, who has signed a contract to be with Barcelona until June 2022.

The Barcelona captain expressed his gratitude and wished the coach well in his future endeavours.

See his post below: