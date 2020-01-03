Liverpool Goes Full Year Without Losing In EPL

Premier League leaders Liverpool made it a full year without losing in the top flight as Sheffield United were brushed aside at Anfield.

The Reds took an early lead thanks to Andy Robertson to setting up Mohamed Salah for a simple close-range finish in just the fourth minute.

While Sadio Mane sealed the victory for the reds with a second-half goal.

It maintains the Reds’ 13-point advantage at the top of the division after nearest rivals Leicester and Manchester City both won on New Year’s Day.