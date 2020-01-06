Liverpool See Off Everton In Merseyside Derby

by Olayemi Oladotun

Liverpool strolled into the fourth round of the FA cup with a victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool Midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, Becomes The First Player In Champions League History To Achieve These Two Feats
Liverpool players whlle celebrating a goal

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that extended their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday – including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.

Also Read: Liverpool Goes Full Year Without Losing In EPL

However, it was teenager, Jones who grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a magnificent curling 25-yard drive that eluded the outstretched arms of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford as it arced into the top corner after 71 minutes.

