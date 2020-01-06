Liverpool See Off Everton In Merseyside Derby

Liverpool strolled into the fourth round of the FA cup with a victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that extended their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday – including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.

However, it was teenager, Jones who grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a magnificent curling 25-yard drive that eluded the outstretched arms of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford as it arced into the top corner after 71 minutes.