Lola Omotayo Gushes Over Paul Okoye’s Kids Despite Feud Between Both Families

Despite the feud between the Okoye brothers; Paul and Peter, it seems their wives Lola Omotayo and Anita, are on good terms.
Following the breakup of Psquare group, a move which broke many hearts, the duo have both continued to make it known that love may have just been completely lost between them.
Read Also: Lola Omotayo Pens Sweet Message As Her Son Turns 11
However, Lola has made it known that despite the issues between the men, she has no issues with the kids and their mom.
The mum of two took to social media to share a photo of herself with Paul’s kids and wrote;
”Auntie Lollipop and her favourite twins Nathan & Nadia! Gosh, they both make my heart melt. TGIF #newgenerationtwins #ejima #ibeji #mybabies #loveliveshere❤ #cameronandalionascousins #blessed #okoyetwins”