Love Is Hungrying Me: Falz Cries Out

It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana also known as Falz the Bad Guy has never shown off his girlfriend.

Well, while many are trying to unravel why this is so, we can authoritatively tell you that the singer is single.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, 6th December, he announced that he is frantically searching for love.

Although the singer didn’t share the specification he would be needing in the lady, but see what he posted below.

He wrote:

Love is hungrying me.