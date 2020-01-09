Love Your Partner The Way You Want To Be Loved – Simi Tells Tunde Ednut

Singer Simi has taken to social media to tackle blogger Tunde Ednut over his comment about women ”being a source of rest to their husbands no matter what previously transpired between them.”

Tunde’s post implied that women who stress their husbands end up losing them to women who make their husbands relaxed.

Reacting to the post, Simi said anyone who wants to be treated like a baby or tolerated because “God said” should stay single.

She added that men need to start telling their partners how they want to be loved.