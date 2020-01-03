Ludacris Dances Zanku To Zlatan, Burna Boy’s “Killin Dem” (Video)

A video of American rapper, Christopher Brian Bridges popularly known as Ludacris, dancing Zanku to Zlatan and Burna Boy’s hit track, Killin Dem has emerged online.

The rapper, who is now a citizen of Gabon, was filmed having a fun with his family in the country.

A friend of the rapper could be seen guiding the rapper on how to get the dance steps while his family cheered him on.

The rapper shared the video via his social media page with caption;

“When the 弄 Alcohol kick in on Ludacrismas Eve & Yo 5 year marriage anniversary   (check my insta snap)”

Watch the video below: