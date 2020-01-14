‘Madam Body Odour’ – Mercy’s Fan Sends Whatsapp Message To Tacha

It is, without doubt, that the duo of 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemates, Mercy and Tacha have the biggest fan base as reality TV stars.

Also, fans of both reality TV stars are known to have drawn lines between the two former housemates.

It is in this light that Tacha took to her Instagram page to share the nasty WhatsApp message she received from Mercy’s fan after her phone number leaked out.

In the WhatsApp message, the fan tagged the former housemate ‘madam body odour’ and ‘daughter of a dead bitch.’ Do you think the fans are taking it too far???

See screenshot below: