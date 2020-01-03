Man Banished From Imo Community After Confessing To Atrocities (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A man has been found guilty of several crimes after he confessed to them in a community in Imo State, Nigeria.

The man, following his confession, was ostracized and banished from the community for seven years.

It was gathered that the man had confessed to inflicting ‘incurable’ illnesses to locals and most of his victims have died.

It was also gathered that he exchanged people’s lives in other to stay alive, in a ritual that locals call ‘Igba ndu.’

In the video, the man was seen walking away covered in leaves as the locals chanted.

Watch The Video Here:

