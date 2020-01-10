Man Kills Dog After Engaging In Sex Romp With It

The police in Kenya have arrested a certain man, Boniface Mutuku Munyao, who is from Kangundo in Machakos County of Kenya for sleeping with a dog and killing it.

They arraigned Boniface before a Kangundo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly engaging in bestiality with a female dog. He allegedly strangled the animal with a rope after having sex with it.

The man was arrested after his neighbours made a complaint of hearing the dog yelping at night.

Munyao’s neighbours broke into his house after a foul smell emanated from the building. A neighbour told the police;

“We found used condoms and the dog’s carcass in his house.”

The area chief, Bethwel King’ele who backed the claim said;

Read Also: Bestiality: Man Admits To Raping His Dog 4 Times

“He was found having sex with the dog after some neighbours noticed a foul smell in the abandoned homestead which belongs to his grandmother.

“In his own confession, the man said he ‘defiled’ the dog for several days and later strangled the animal to death using a rope. Dozens of used condoms were also recovered from the scene.

“That is a very shameful and an ungodly act which we cannot tolerate in society. Those claiming the man is of unsound mind should also tell us why he decided to use condoms on the dog”

Mateta area chief Bethel Kingele , speaking on the case said they suspected Munyao was under the influence of hard drugs while engaging in the unnatural act.

The suspect denied the charges against him in court and was freed on Ksh100, 000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned on January 22.