Man Lands In Hospital Over Engagement Ring He Bought For His Girlfriend

by Temitope Alabi
A Nigerian man has taken to social media to recount how he ended up in a hospital after the engagement ring he bought to propose to his girlfriend got stuck on his finger for hours.

According to the man who uses the handle @TheCharlesIsidi, the ring he bought is quite expensive and on getting home, he slipped it onto his pinky finger just to admire it and that was when trouble started.

When he tried removing the ring, it refused to come off and in no time, his finger began to swell causing him to be taken to the hospital.

