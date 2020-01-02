Man Left In Shock After His N17K iPhone 11 Tells Him “Welcome, Bye”

A man identified as Bassey Imoh revealed that he got an iPhone 11 worth almost N300k, for N17k in Uyo.

The phone, however, had a rather weird welcome and goodbye display on its screen, unlike other Apple phones.

While we all love a good deal, this, however, sounds just too good to be true.

Sharing his experience on Twitter, He wrote: “iPhone 11 wey ah just buy yesterday for plaza, Uyo..if I ON am e go tell me welcome two minutes later e go off by em self come tell me bye-bye join.. abeg people wey get Iphone11 na so de phone dey behave?? Because my 17,000 naira no fit go like that oooo”

