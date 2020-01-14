Man Who Created Fake Wedding Video Of Buhari Gets Bail

Kabiru Muhammad, the man who allegedly created a fake wedding video of President Muhammadu Buhari and two female ministers has been granted a N1 million bail.

The suspect was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Kano on Tuesday, and according to the counsel to the DSS, IB Bulus, the defendant committed the offence on October 10, 2019, in Kano.

Muhammad was accused of falsely publicising a fake wedding ceremony meant to take place between President Muhammadu Buhari and Sadiya Umar-Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management.

The DSS then asked the court to remand the Muhammad in the agency’s custody for seven days pending the conclusion of investigation and to receive legal advice from the ministry of justice Kano.

However, Edema, counsel to the defendant, asked the court not to remand the defendant — and asked the court to grant the defendant bail, according to section 35 and 36 of 1999 constitution as amended and section 168 of the administration of criminal justice law of Kano state.

Aminu Gabari, the magistrate, held that the defendant committed a bailable offence and therefore granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate further held that one of the surety must be the chairman of Singer Market Association, while the second surety must be a civil servant grade level 15 or above.

He also asked the DSS to identify the permanent residence of both the defendant and sureties and that the defendant must always report to the DSS office in Kano from 8am till 2pm every working day and 9:00am to 12:00p.m weekends.

The case was then adjourned till February 5.