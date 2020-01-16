Manchester City Sign Camron Gbadebo, Nigerian Defender From Leicester City

Reports have it that Premier League Champions, Manchester City have signed Nigerian defender Camron Gbadebo from Premier League rivals Leicester City following a successful trial.

The 17-year-old is bidding farewell to the Foxes after nine appearances for their U18 team in the U18 Premier League.

Gbadebo previously turned out for the youth teams of Watford and Crystal Palace before he was acquired by Leicester City in 2018.

Aft Man City Academy, the defender will join Flying Eagles invitee Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Felix Nmecha, Nathanael Ogbeta, Gavin Bazunu, Samuel Edozie and Timi Sobowale.