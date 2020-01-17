Manchester United Agree £1.28m With Inter Milan For Ashley Young

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ashley Young
Ashley Young

The Red Devils have agreed a £1.28m sign-on fee with Inter Milan for the transfer of wing-back, Ashley Young, Sky Sport reports.

The fee is said to include some add on of the Nerruzurri win the Serie A title.

The Englishman would not travel to Italy on Friday, 17th January for a medical.

Should the deal pull through, the 34-year-old would bring to an end his eight and half years with the Red Devils.

Read AlsoManchester United Wing Back, Ashley Young, Cant Just Can’tOver Thrashing By Machester City

The former Aston Villa man was named captain for Manchester United in 2019/2020 season.

