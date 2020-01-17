Manchester United Agree £1.28m With Inter Milan For Ashley Young

The Red Devils have agreed a £1.28m sign-on fee with Inter Milan for the transfer of wing-back, Ashley Young, Sky Sport reports.

The fee is said to include some add on of the Nerruzurri win the Serie A title.

The Englishman would not travel to Italy on Friday, 17th January for a medical.

Should the deal pull through, the 34-year-old would bring to an end his eight and half years with the Red Devils.

The former Aston Villa man was named captain for Manchester United in 2019/2020 season.