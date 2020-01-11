Manchester United Decimates Norwich To Move To 5th

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester United celebrate their winning
Manchester United defeated struggling Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday to move to 5th on the league table.

The Red Devils needed only 23 minutes of action before Juan Mata’s sublime pass was diverted in by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford who was making his 200th appearance for the club then added a second from the penalty spot after the restart to make the scoreline 2-0.

A third then arrived through Frenchman, Anthony Martial who also got on the score sheet from a well-weighted pass before substitute Greenwood Manson added a fourth.

As a result of the impressive victory, the Red Devils now have 36 points from 20 league matches.

 

 

