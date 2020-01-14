Many Don’t Understand What Marriage Is – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has reacted to the news of Prince Harry and Megan Markle deciding to step down from their positions.

Taking to her page, Victoria gushed over the couple and their decision, picking their marriage over everything.

She spoke on marriages in this generation, saying many are just about the sensational proposal and not the marriage itself.

In her words;

”My love for you is a zillion uncountable folds my Prince & Princess @sussexroyal

A true Prince…..

Many do not understand what marriage is…..

Marriage is between 2 People

Not Family..Not Fans…..Not Social media..

This Generation is all about sensational proposals…. Over d top weddings between 2 strangers that cannot even make any sacrifices for d other…

It’s embarrassing especially as majority of our African men due to a patriarchal culture orders that his wife must Worship & Obey…..Even if d wife is being bullied by his sisters/family members…..

I Proudly & Openly Applaud A Prince who wants to be Real….

Being Real is an asset we have lost due to Social media….

Too many Fakes faking a lifestyle they eat shit to maintain….

Love over All….Money/Fame/….🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤❤❤❤”