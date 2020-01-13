Marriage Is Not Success: Dancer, Korra Obidi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Famous Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi is shaking a serious ‘table’s on social media on her stance on marriage.

Korra Obidi
Korra Obidi

The popular dancer pointed out on her Instagram page that being married is not achievement for a lady.

Also Read: Korra Obidi’s Wig Falls Off On stage While Attempting To do ‘Gbese’ (Video)

The mother of one who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary made this statement while reacting to a statement by a follower that a lot of bad girls she knows while growing up are married.

The fan made the statement in reaction’s to the dancer’s stance that bad girls make history, while good girls die off.

See the conversation below:

Korra Obidi
See exchange
Tags from the story
Korra Obidi, marriage
0

You may also like

‘You are a bad ambassador for Islam” – Nigerian man berates Muslim woman for taking photo with Bobrisky

BBNaija Frodd while signing the new deal

Frodd Signs Endorsement Deal With Jenesis Colony

2019 Emmy Awards: See Full List Of Nominations

2019 Emmy Awards: See Full List Of Nominations

#BBNaija2018: Alex Not Mature Enough To Handle N45m – Anto

PHOTO: Why Would WizKid Wear an Outfit Like That?

Toke Makinwa Shows Off Sexy Boobs In A New Picture(Picture)

“Bae Is A Top Government Official” – Bobrisky Hints On Details Of His Bae

Singer, Skales shows off his stunning new girlfriend

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Spellz’ Music Video for “Ma Lo” is looking HOT (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *