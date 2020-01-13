Marriage Is Not Success: Dancer, Korra Obidi

Famous Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi is shaking a serious ‘table’s on social media on her stance on marriage.

The popular dancer pointed out on her Instagram page that being married is not achievement for a lady.

The mother of one who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary made this statement while reacting to a statement by a follower that a lot of bad girls she knows while growing up are married.

The fan made the statement in reaction’s to the dancer’s stance that bad girls make history, while good girls die off.

See the conversation below: