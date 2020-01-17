Mary Okoye’s Ex-Husband Speaks Up After She Accused Him Of Stealing, Infecting Her With STDs During Their Marriage

Emma Emordi, the ex-husband of Mary Okoye has reacted to the strong claims she made against him while confirming their separation on social media.

The sister of musicians, Peter and Paul Okoye, alleged the actor cheated on her, infected her with sexually transmitted diseases, STDs, and stole from her during the course of their marriage.

Responding to the claims, Emma wrote;

”The man or woman you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life: your mental health, your peace of mind, the love inside of you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised, and so much more.. choose very wisely… Soon a story will be told to the surprise of all man.. happy weekend my people…”.

