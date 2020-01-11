Masquerades Seen Giving Man Change After He Offered Them Money (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A viral video of masquerades giving a man change (balance) has got people talking on social media.

Masquerades
Masquerades giving man ‘change’

Seeing masquerade carry out an unusual act is now becoming a frequent occurrence in Nigeria.

Also Read: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Pastor, Masquerade Go Toe-To-Toe In Market Place

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that a masquerade was showing off his Zanku dance skills on the street.

Now a video has emerged of masquerades giving a man change after the man offered them money and this has led a lot of social media users to question the “spirituality” attached to masquerades.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Masquerade
0

You may also like

Taraba: Outbreak Of Diseases Kills 70 In IDPs Camp

Kwara CAN Urges FG To Shut Public Schools In North-east Following Terror Attacks

Reps Summon Environment Minister, Shell, NOSDRA Over 2011 Bonga Oil Spill

Presidency Rubbishes Ribadu’s Report Says “It Was A Job Handled Badly”

The History of Football

Man Dies At Lagos Airport After Receiving News Of Wife’s Death

FCMB Gives Out Car to Precious Onyekachi, Winner of FCMB Flexx Promo

MTN Handed November 16 Deadline To Pay Its N1.4trn Fine By NCC

APC Commiserates With Borno Over Dep. Governor’s Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *