Mass Communication Would No Longer Be A Single Course In Universities: NUC

by Eyitemi Majeed
Bowen University
The  National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced that mass communication would no longer be a single course across Nigerian universities from the year 2020.

According to Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, NUC executive secretary, who made this disclosure during a media chat with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the course would now be unbundled into over 6 six different courses.

“We have almost concluded the unbundling of Mass Communication. At the end of the first quarter (of 2020), Mass Communication will not be existing as a stand-alone degree programme because it is too wide.

“We are unbundling the programme into seven different programmes: Bachelors Degrees in Public Relations, Marketing Communications, Media studies, Film studies, Cinematography or photography, Strategic Communication, and so many others.”

Tags from the story
Prof. Abubakar Rasheed
