Mbaka Present As Uzodinma Is Sworn-in As Governor

Controversial Catholic priest in Enugu, Ejike Mbaka was one of the many guests that witnessed the swearing-in of Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo state on Wednesday.

Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the duly elected governor of Imo, by the Supreme court which also sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

Also present as Uzodinma and Placid Njoku, his deputy, were sworn in by the chief justice of Imo at the government house were Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC; Rochas Okorocha, former governor of the state, and Ifeanyi Ararume, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the last election in Imo.

Mbaka had ”prophesied” of Uzodinma’s victory, and when the Supreme Court gave judgement on Tuesday, attention was drawn to the priest.

The priest during a church programme on January 1, said that the APC administration would return to Imo, having been sacked in the governorship election of 2019.

Mbaka said, “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen, but all would be to God’s glory. ”

“In spite of all that would happen this 2020, there is hope. In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo state!

“Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma; and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How, I do not know.”