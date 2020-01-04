MC Galaxy Dragged For Spending Money On ‘The Wrong People’ (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
MC Galaxy
Nigerian singer MC Galaxy

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, MC Galaxy has been dragged on social media for sponsoring a music video that featured Mercy Eke and Ike Onyenma.

The music genius didn’t hind as the brain behind the musical debut of the former reality TV stars, however, his efforts has been attacked by Nigerians.

Following the release of the music video, several comments have been sent out, mostly attacking the brain behind the idea, MC Galaxy.

Recall that, earlier, Mercy had a clash with him over her management, but all that bad emery seemed to have been cleared following his sponsoring their music project ‘Ije ego.’

See Photos Here: 

Mc Galaxy
As seen on Instagram
