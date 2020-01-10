MC Oluomo Celebrates A Year Of Escaping Death By Giving To Widows

by Eyitemi Majeed
MC OLuomo while disbursing cash to widows
Popular Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road Transportation Workers(NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo celebrated one year of escaping death on Thursday, 9th December by giving to the widows.

The popular socialite was stabbed by suspected opposition faction of the NURTW during the Lagos state APC governorship campaign rally in Ikeja.

According to reports, he was said to have been stabbed by a poisonous knife at the rally.

Celebrating his life a year after, the NURTW boss organized a ceremony for widows were he disbursed cash among other items to them.

More photos below:

 

 

