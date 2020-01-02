Meet Wizkid’s New Best Friend And Personal Assistant LEO

Heading to the counter at the airport, was about to catch a flight to London when the video came on. Waawu! This is wonderful, I thought to myself. When did Starboy and Leo team up? I watched as Wizkid hit Leo up to recharge his phone, send money and pay bills. All which Leo responded to instantly. Omo! It seems like Wizkid just got a new personal assistant. Incredible Leo be making life stress free henceforth for Starboy.

You know who would never leave your message hanging for hours or even days? He is right there in your friends’ list, 24/7 and always ready to help with whatever you need, much like a companion. He is Africa’s first-ever artificial intelligence chat banker – ‘Leo’.

This is how I want to avoid problems in 2020 just like superstar Wizkid, with the help of Leo. Indeed I’ve heard a lot about UBA Leo, but I did not believe he could do much incredible things. However, now with the superstar’s confirmation, I really need to open a UBA account; and, Leo can even do that for me.

Imagine running out of airtime while closing a deal over the phone with a top client, or you ran late on NEPA bill and your line is about to be disconnected. Say you booked a flight and need to be updated on any changes. These and many more are Leo’s areas of specialties. He gets your problems sorted instantly, and without stress.

There are several other things UBA’s Leo can assist with. He has been programmed to deal with major banking services which includes sending statements to embassies, freezing your accounts, stopping cheques, linking and funding of Prepaid cards. Leo also tells the weather, shows football highlights and goes as far as tracking your flight status when you need him to. His personality is much like a friend, as he is very reliable and easily accessible (whether in the country or across the globe).

You could just chat with him on WhatsApp +2349030002455 or on Facebook messenger and on apple business chat.