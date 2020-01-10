Meghan Markle Is Manipulative – Daddy Freeze

by Temitope Alabi
OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as seniors in the royal family.

Taking to his page, Freeze first stated that he can do the same thing Harry did, then added that he, however, thinks Meghan is a bit manipulative.

Read Also: “Meghan Markle misses her old life and may divorce for the third time” – Foreign blogs claim

In his words;

“Poor boy is whipped! As in major ‘P’ whipped.. It’s something I can do for love o, let me not even lie. But the girl too no try, I see her as a tad manipulative. She should be careful not to tear him away from his roots and his family. Let’s pray that she loves him and doesn’t end up turning him from a prince into a peasant! ~FRZ”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a decision to quit their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and work towards financial independence.”

Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
0

