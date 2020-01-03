Men Are Scarce: Dj Cuppy Cries Bitterly As She Admits To The Fact( Photo)

by Valerie Oke
DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola who is professionally known as DJ Cuppy has been trending on social media in the last couple of hours after lamenting that she wonders why she is still single in 2020.

With respect to her comment, a Twitter user @shugageh took to the micro-blogging platform to share her surprise that the popular Disc Jockey before going to remark that men are really scarce.

Read Also: Don;t Fall In Love With A Boxer, You Are A Wife Material And Not A Punching Bag: Nollywood Actor Advises DJ Cuppy

Reacting to her comment, Dj Cuppy agreed with her with an emoji that describes ‘crying.

See their exchange below:

