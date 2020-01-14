Mentally Challenged Women Welcomes Baby Boy In Onitsha (Photo)

A mentally challenged lady has been delivered of a baby boy after being rescued and rushed to the Onitsha General Hospital in Anambra State.

The lady who had fended for herself in her state and condition was later picked up by the state’s commission.

The State’s Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Ndidi Mezue facilitated her rescue.

READ ALSO – Mentally Challenged Woman Wanders Away After Giving Birth To Bouncing Baby (Photos)

The new mom is reported to have been moved to a government facility for further care and close monitoring.

See Photo Here: