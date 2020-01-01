Mercy Eke Celebrates Venita, Frodd As They Mark Their Birthdays (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija Mercy Eke
BBNaija Mercy Eke

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition, Mercy Eke has sent a hearty message to fellow housemates, Venita and Frodd, as they celebrate their birthdays.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy shared a merged photo of the duo as she also penned down sweet words to them.

Wishing them a happy birthday, she also wished them a prosperous year in 2020.

READ ALSO – ‘Single And Not Searching’ – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Confirms Split With Ike (Photo)

To Venita, she wrote: “Happy birthday to a beautiful intelligent chicken of life, you are so selfless @veezeebaybeh I love you.

To Frodd, she wrote: “And to my realest n****g @callme_frodd you are great, as you add another year may heaven open many doors for you, happy blissful birthday.”

See Post Here:

Mercy Eke
Mercy’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
frodd, Mercy Eke, Venita
0

You may also like

Sheyi Shay To Charles Novia: “I Think People Should Focus More On Themselves Than On Others”

“I Used My WAEC Lesson Fee To Pay For Instrumentals Of My First Song” – Yung6ix

“Praiz Produced My First Song For Just N4000” – Skales

Wizkid Says “Whatever the fans want!” As He Promises Comeback Show In December

See man who had surgery to get horns (Photos)

Reno Omokri

You Wont Be A Slay Queen Forever, Invest Now: Reno Omokri Tells Celebrities

PHOTO: Terry G shows off his Tender Side! Check out the “Ginjah” star with his Cute Baby Boy

”Money Is Not Everything, Love Is”- Kiss Daniel Goes Emotional

If Falz thinks I hailed fraudsters let him report to EFCC – 9ice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *