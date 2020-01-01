Mercy Eke Celebrates Venita, Frodd As They Mark Their Birthdays (Photo)

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition, Mercy Eke has sent a hearty message to fellow housemates, Venita and Frodd, as they celebrate their birthdays.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy shared a merged photo of the duo as she also penned down sweet words to them.

Wishing them a happy birthday, she also wished them a prosperous year in 2020.

READ ALSO – ‘Single And Not Searching’ – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Confirms Split With Ike (Photo)

To Venita, she wrote: “Happy birthday to a beautiful intelligent chicken of life, you are so selfless @veezeebaybeh I love you.

To Frodd, she wrote: “And to my realest n****g @callme_frodd you are great, as you add another year may heaven open many doors for you, happy blissful birthday.”

See Post Here: