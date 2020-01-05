Mercy Eke Officially Announces Her Retirement As A Video Vixen After Making An Appearance In MC Galaxy’s Music Video

by Amaka Odozi

2019 BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke announced her decision to end her career as a video vixen on Sunday.

2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke
The curvy video vixen cum fashion entrepreneur had earlier taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her two cars, the Innosson SUV she received from the reality TV show as a gift and her second car, a Mercedes GL450 SUV.

Sharing clips from her appearance on singer, MC Galaxy’s music video, the reality star wrote;

“Happy first Sunday of the year guys💃 yasss Ije Ego by @mcgalaxymcg is out😂 I had so much fun shooting this video, like I said in the house, I will only do one more vixen then baby girl is out🙏this is it , IJE EGO on every platform.”

It appears the video vixen turned fashion entrepreneur primary focus is on expanding her clothing line.

See the full post below:

