Mercy Eke Reminds ‘Haters’ Her Title As First Female BBNaija Winner (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has reminded her haters of her title as it seems that they have forgotten.

The drama from housemates on social media is far from over, especially between Mercy’s fans and that of Tacha.

Just recently, #RIPMercyEke trended on Twitter as Tacha fans took to Twitter streets to report the reality TV star and her mother dead.

While for the most, it has been Tacha’s fans striking the first blow, Mercy has addressed them in her Instagram live feed.

Taking to IG Live, she reminded them of her title as the first female winner of the reality TV show.

Watch The Video Here:

